Aircraft Spruce opens Alaska location

Aircraft Spruce opened its newest location in Wasilla, Alaska, Sept. 17, 2018.

“Aircraft Spruce & Specialty Company has been serving the Alaskan general aviation market since 1965 by shipping orders from our California and Georgia warehouses,” said Jim Irwin, president. “We will still ship orders direct from those two warehouses on request, but we will also be able to ship from our new Wasilla facility. In addition to shipping anywhere in Alaska, we also look forward to serving walk-in customers at our Wasilla store.”

The new store is at 4851 E Blue Lupine Dr., Suite D, in Wasilla.

“Alaskan customers are encouraged to stop into the store or call the branch (800-824-1930) to inquire about parts, pricing, and ordering,” company officials add.