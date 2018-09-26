Picture of the Day: Flying again after 60 years

Robert De Vries, the proud owner of this 1940 Ryan STM-2, submitted the following photo and note: “Recovered from the weeds in the Philippines in 1975, this World War II trainer flies again after 60 years. It was built by Ryan Aeronatical in San Diego and shipped to Java, now Indonesia, in December 1940. It was then evacuated to Australia in 1942 where it flew for the Royal Australian Air Force until 1944.

“It was then used as a trainer in Hong Kong until 1952, then sold to a major in the Philippines and crashed in 1955. It is now based in San Luis Obispo, California. ”





