Grant awarded to help fund Girls in Aviation Day

Women in Aviation International has received a $12,000 grant from the International Society of Transport Aircraft Training (ISTAT) Foundation, which funds educational programs that advance commercial aviation.

This is the fourth year that WAI has received an ISTAT Foundation grant. The grant will allow the association to print an increased number of Aviation for Girls magazine.

The 2018 issue of Aviation for Girls is available digitally here.

Aviation for Girls is an integral part of Girls in Aviation Day, according to WAI officials.

WAI’s chapters will distribute the magazine on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, to participants at hundreds of events around the world.

Through this yearly magazine, girls ages 8 to 17 will be introduced to a career in aviation and aerospace and have something to take home that is full of resources for those who want to continue to learn more about these exciting careers and lifestyle.

“The ISTAT Foundation was an early supporter of Girls in Aviation Day and our first outside grant for this educational outreach,” says WAI Outreach Director Molly Martin. “Because of the continued generosity of the ISTAT Foundation, we are able to expand our distribution of Aviation for Girls, giving the girls a great take-home item that they will read and save. Through this grant, ISTAT has reached thousands of girls and opened their minds to a career in aviation and aerospace. We remain grateful to the ISTAT Foundation for joining us in this important initiative.”

The ISTAT Foundation was founded in 1994 to provide funds for scholarships, educational programs, and grants to qualified individuals and institutions that promote the advancement of commercial aviation and humanitarianism.