StandardAero expands Cincinnati facility

StandardAero Component Services recently cut the ribbon on a new 206,000-square-foot aerospace repair facility, directly adjacent to its current 236,000-square-foot component repair facility in Cincinnati, nearly doubling its capacity and leading to the expected addition of up to 300 new technicians.

The new facility has been converted into a high-tech aerospace component repair shop with new flooring, lighting and HVAC systems.

According to company officials, StandardAero is actively moving parts, equipment, and people into the building. The facility will accommodate component repair growth on new and legacy platforms, military and commercial aircraft engine component repair, as well as larger components.

Once fully operational, StandardAero expects to employ 200 to 300 new technicians to continue to meet the growing demands of customers over the next 12-18 months. Currently, the company has more than 70 open positions publicly posted for new jobs in Cincinnati.

“As new engine platforms are launched and legacy fleets are still maintained, the entire industry is seeing tremendous growth. Demand for component repair has increased so we are stepping up to directly support our customers and address the continued and rapid need for more component repair capacity,” said Rick Stine.

During 2018, StandardAero also increased shop capacity by an additional 60,000 square feet with expansions of its facilities in Hillsboro, Ohio, and Miami.

Overall investment to fund the expansions will exceed $20 million in construction and capital equipment, once completed, company officials note.

StandardAero provide a variety of services including engine and airframe maintenance, repair and overhaul, engine component repair, engineering services, interior completions and paint applications. StandardAero serves customers in business and general aviation, airline, military, helicopter, components and energy markets.