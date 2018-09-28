Momentum Aeronautics expands operations at KSTP

ST. PAUL, Minnesota — Momentum Aeronautics has expanded its engineering operation to a new facility at the Saint Paul Downtown Airport (KSTP).

The new facility adds more than 4,600-square-feet of office space to house a growing engineering staff, while the attached hangar provides more than 21,000 square feet of available workspace for “an ever-increasing variety of projects,” company officials said.

“The additional space at KSTP will supplement our facility at Lake Elmo (21D),” said Kyle Taylor, Chief Engineer. “The 6,400′ runway at KSTP accommodates a much greater variety of aircraft, allowing us to broaden our service offerings. In addition, our core engineering operations will be closer to maintenance and modification businesses at KSTP and nearby at Minneapolis, KMSP. This addition will improve support for our national client base, allowing more direct access to our engineering group. Customers will be able to step directly from their aircraft into our office.”

Momentum Aeronautics specializes in landing gear and interior modifications. It also has capabilities for STCs, repairs, alterations, and airworthiness.