Unmanned Safety Institute partners with JSFirm.com to connect students with jobs

The Unmanned Safety Institute (USI) is partnering with aviation job board, JSfirm.com to connect students who have successfully completed USI’s certification programs with jobs in their chosen field.

The Unmanned Safety Institute will incorporate the JSfirm.com job portal into the coursework that students go through during their certification process.

Students will be able to use the portal to create profiles, which will include their certifications for potential employers to review.

In addition to providing a monthly feed of job opportunities to USI students, JSfirm.com will also work with USI when it hosts industry workshops.

JSFirm’s employment experts will be speaking with attendees on the status of careers in the industry, the benefits of using JSfirm.com to search and apply for employment opportunities, and providing attendees with resume, application, and interviewing tips.

“The Unmanned Safety Institute is pleased to provide our students with a resource like JSfirm.com,” said Josh Olds, president. “As one of the largest and fastest growing aviation job websites, we are confident that students who choose to take advantage of the services and advice offered by JSfirm.com will be able to secure employment and use their training and experience to make an important impact on both the unmanned industry and others that utilize the technology.”

JSfirm.com has served as an aviation industry job board for over 18 years, providing a free service for aviation professionals who are in search of employment. The company partners with associations and educational institutions, as well as sponsors and attends career fairs, traveling to classrooms and workshops, and distributing relevant jobs to the industry workforce via partner sites, newsletters, and social media avenues.