Design your own plane with free online game

WICHITA, Kansas — Greteman Group, an aviation-specialty marketing agency, has launched AirFlair, an online, paint-a-plane game and competition.

Participants can design their own plane with this free online tool. Choose from a menu of four components — a fuselage, wings, engine, and tail — plus a background.

Pick from a multitude of colors, patterns and textures, which can create almost a quarter-million possible combinations — 248,832 to be exact — according to agency officials.

A random drawing will determine who wins the prize – a three-dimensional aircraft model, customized with the winning paint scheme.

The drawing will be held Dec. 18, 2018. The winner will be contacted on Jan. 7, and the painted aircraft model will ship by the end of January 2019.

As is the agency’s tradition, Greteman Group will also make a contribution to a worthy non-profit. Over the years it has supported everything from food banks and literacy programs to Habitat for Humanity and the Boys & Girls Club. This year’s donation goes to WSU Tech’s STEM aviation initiatives.

“Integrating science, technology, engineering and math into real-world applications helps us all fly higher,” says Sonia Greteman, agency president and creative director. “Developing AirFlair has been as fun for us as we hope it will be for everyone who plays along. Can’t wait to see the entries and to do our part for STEM.”