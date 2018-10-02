Inaugural Business Aviation Top 40 Under 40 unveiled

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) has unveiled its 2018 Business Aviation Top 40 Under 40, which recognizes young professionals working in business aviation for their career accomplishments and dedication to the industry.
Recipients will be recognized at NBAA’s Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), which runs Oct. 16-18 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.
“At a time when the aviation community is as focused as ever on attracting and keeping tomorrow’s leaders and visionaries, NBAA is honored to have this opportunity to shine a spotlight on these outstanding young people, who are changing our industry in innovative and profound ways,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen.
This year’s inaugural Business Aviation Top 40 Under 40 list was selected by NBAA’s YoPro Council, a group of business aviation professionals and NBAA staffers. The council reviewed hundreds of nominations submitted from across the world and selected 40 individuals who represent the best of business aviation, including the broad diversity of disciplines within the industry.
The Top 40 Under 40 recipients are:
Airport Business
- Anthony Banome, Fontainebleau Aviation
- William “Billy” Bohlke, Bohlke International Airways
- Erin Croop, Base Operations at Page Field
- Brad Elliott, Desert Jet Center
- Jessica Rowden, Cutter Aviation
Broker/Sales
- Jeff Ramsden, Ramjet Aviation, Inc.
- Cyrus Sigari, JetAVIVA
- Chris Swathwood, Altivation
- Zach Ungerleider, Textron Aviation
Business Management
- Joseph Barber, Clay Lacy Aviation
- Jennifer Drolema, Northern Jet Management
- Kyle Eiserer, Apex Executive Jet Center
- Kali Hague, Jetlaw
- Adam Hartley, Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc.
- Mohammed Husary, UAS International Trip Support
- Josh Jabour, AirSure Limited
- Jade Martin, Spirit AeroSystems
- Chris Quiocho, OFFLAND Media
- Gina Radke, Galley Support Innovations
Cabin Attendant
- Jennifer Ciotta, contract flight attendant
Maintenance
- Lee Brewster, Flightdocs
- Anna Romer, 3M
- Brian Tyminski, Compressed Gas Systems
Marketing
- Kate Latis, BizAv Young Talent Initiative
- Kindra Mahler, Fargo Jet Center
- Christopher Salley, National Jets
- Caleb Stitely, Chantilly Air
Pilot
- Catrina Capistrant, VISA
- Jared Grindstaff, MasterCorp
- Corey Hobbs, Jet Aviation
- Nick Lambert, Van Wall Equipment
Alex Marks, CAM, Exelon
- Daniel Perez, Latitude 33 Aviation
- Mary Poirier, CAM, Jackson National Life Insurance
- Matthew Simmonds, Dallas Area Flight Department
- Shaesta Waiz, Dreams Soar
- Brandon Williams, Richardson Aviation
Scheduler/Dispatcher
- Adam Beckman, The Ohio State University
- Neil Everett Capano, YonderWest Aero
- Ernesta Corcoran, Jetstream Aviation
Review bios for the 2018 Business Aviation Top 40 Under 40 recipients here.
