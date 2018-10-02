Inaugural Business Aviation Top 40 Under 40 unveiled

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) has unveiled its 2018 Business Aviation Top 40 Under 40, which recognizes young professionals working in business aviation for their career accomplishments and dedication to the industry.

Recipients will be recognized at NBAA’s Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), which runs Oct. 16-18 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

“At a time when the aviation community is as focused as ever on attracting and keeping tomorrow’s leaders and visionaries, NBAA is honored to have this opportunity to shine a spotlight on these outstanding young people, who are changing our industry in innovative and profound ways,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen.

This year’s inaugural Business Aviation Top 40 Under 40 list was selected by NBAA’s YoPro Council, a group of business aviation professionals and NBAA staffers. The council reviewed hundreds of nominations submitted from across the world and selected 40 individuals who represent the best of business aviation, including the broad diversity of disciplines within the industry.

The Top 40 Under 40 recipients are:

Airport Business

Anthony Banome, Fontainebleau Aviation

William “Billy” Bohlke, Bohlke International Airways

Erin Croop, Base Operations at Page Field

Brad Elliott, Desert Jet Center

Jessica Rowden, Cutter Aviation

Broker/Sales

Jeff Ramsden, Ramjet Aviation, Inc.

Cyrus Sigari, JetAVIVA

Chris Swathwood, Altivation

Zach Ungerleider, Textron Aviation

Business Management

Joseph Barber, Clay Lacy Aviation

Jennifer Drolema, Northern Jet Management

Kyle Eiserer, Apex Executive Jet Center

Kali Hague, Jetlaw

Adam Hartley, Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc.

Mohammed Husary, UAS International Trip Support

Josh Jabour, AirSure Limited

Jade Martin, Spirit AeroSystems

Chris Quiocho, OFFLAND Media

Gina Radke, Galley Support Innovations

Cabin Attendant

Jennifer Ciotta, contract flight attendant

Maintenance

Lee Brewster, Flightdocs

Anna Romer, 3M

Brian Tyminski, Compressed Gas Systems

Marketing

Kate Latis, BizAv Young Talent Initiative

Kindra Mahler, Fargo Jet Center

Christopher Salley, National Jets

Caleb Stitely, Chantilly Air

Pilot

Catrina Capistrant, VISA

Jared Grindstaff, MasterCorp

Corey Hobbs, Jet Aviation

Nick Lambert, Van Wall Equipment

Alex Marks, CAM, Exelon

Alex Marks, CAM, Exelon Daniel Perez, Latitude 33 Aviation

Mary Poirier, CAM, Jackson National Life Insurance

Matthew Simmonds, Dallas Area Flight Department

Shaesta Waiz, Dreams Soar

Brandon Williams, Richardson Aviation

Scheduler/Dispatcher

Adam Beckman, The Ohio State University

Neil Everett Capano, YonderWest Aero

Ernesta Corcoran, Jetstream Aviation

Review bios for the 2018 Business Aviation Top 40 Under 40 recipients here.