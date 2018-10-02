Picture of the Day: The loves of my life

Leigh Hubner submitted the following photo and note: “The loves of my life — my wife Kamilla with our two kids Olive, 4, Archie, 2, and our Cessna 195. She’s new to us in Georgia after spending her previous 66 years around California. We love popping over to a near-by airport, Peach State Aerodrome, for breakfast at Barnstormer’s Grille. The kids are loving it! Hopefully many more breakfasts to come!”





