Free online course aims to inspire kids about careers in aviation

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – In celebration of Girls in Aviation Day on Oct. 13, the College of Aeronautics and Women in Aviation International Chapter at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University – Worldwide have launched new, free online course called AVIATION IS YOUR FUTURE, tailored for youth ages 8-12.

The course aims to get young students excited about careers in aviation, aeronautics and aerospace. Registration is now open for the self-paced course that runs from Oct. 8 to 23.

This free course is a project of the Woman in Aviation International Chapter at Embry-Riddle Worldwide. Embry-Riddle Worldwide instructors will inspire young learners to look to the sky and provide exciting information about the fields of aviation and aeronautics. Participants will also receive a Certificate of Completion.

In the self-paced course, participants will explore aspects of flight such as lift, gravity, thrust and drag. They will learn how to identify major parts of an airplane, describe the flight characteristics of a helicopter, discuss the goals of space exploration and much more.

To be eligible for enrollment in this free course learners must be at least 13 years old or must have a parent or guardian sign up for this course on the behalf of their child.