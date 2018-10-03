Sporty’s introduces small flight bag

Sporty’s newest offering in its Flight Gear line of bags is the Quick Case, “the ideal bag for a short flight where you need just the minimum of items in your flight bag,” Sporty’s officials say.

The Flight Gear Quick Case is a small bag that will keep your gear organized and easily accessible in flight with a symmetrical design that opens in the middle to drape over a seat or exposed tube.

Each side of the bag has room for a headset, an iPad or logbook, a flashlight or fuel tester, and a pen or pencil. Three additional mesh pockets store charging cables, car keys, or other small objects.

“The small footprint of this bag makes it really handy to sit on the floor between the front seats of a Cessna (pictured), or you can open up the center portion and put it over the headrest of your empty copilot seat,” says Sporty’s Vice President John Zimmerman.

Measuring 10”w x 10”d x 11”h, the Flight Gear Quick Case is priced at $34.95.