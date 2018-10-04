General Aviation News

Indianapolis looks skyward as Red Bull Air Races return to the Brickyard

INDIANAPOLIS — Over the past two seasons, the Red Bull Air Race World Champion has been decided at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

To commemorate that, two champions — Matthias Dolderer, who claimed the title in 2016, and Yoshihide Muroya, who claimed it in 2017 — flew over the city of Indianapolis in the week before the races return to the speedway, affectionately known as The Brickyard.

Matthias Dolderer of Germany flies in formation with Yoshihide Muroya of Japan over the Indianapolis Motor Speedway prior to the seventh stop of the Red Bull Air Race World Championship in the United States on Oct. 3, 2018. (Photo by Predrag Vuckovic)

The two pilots will be part of a 14-pilot field racing Oct. 6 and 7 at the racetrack through 82′ inflated pylons at speeds of up to 230 mph, pulling as much as 12G.

This is the second to the last race of the season, with the finale Nov. 17-18 in Fort Worth.

