Picture of the Day: Last minute ‘guy’ trip to 6S9

Ryan Weir submitted the following photo and note: “Last minute mid-week ‘guy’ trip to Stehekin State Airport (6S9) in Washington state for a little fishing and to enjoy the fall colors before the strip closes for the winter.”





