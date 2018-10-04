Pilot seriously injured after plane cartwheels

The pilot reported that, while on right downwind and after being cleared for a touch-and-go landing, the tower controller instructed him to make a short approach.

During approach to the airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, the Piper PA-28 was to the left of the runway, so he attempted to correct to the right. He told investigators that he believed he had applied full right rudder.

The right wing hit the ground and the airplane cartwheeled. The right wing separated from the fuselage. The pilot was seriously injured in the crash.

The pilot reported as a safety recommendation that the accident could have been prevented if he had executed a go-around.

Probable cause: The pilot’s unstabilized approach, which resulted in the airplane’s wing striking the ground while the pilot was maneuvering to realign with the runway.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA026

This October 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.