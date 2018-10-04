Video: Pilot Your Own Adventure

Flight Outfitters, a company that creates pilot gear, has released its second video in its Pilot Your Own Adventure series. The new video takes the viewer to Seldovia, Alaska, a town on the Kenai Peninsula with a population of just 255 people.

“Seldovia is not for everyone. Entertainment includes hiking, fishing, salmon-watching, berry picking, and clamming,” said Flight Outfitters President Mark Glassmeyer. “One of the hiking trails is called the Otter-bahn because of the wildlife viewing.”