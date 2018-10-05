General Aviation News

Sporty’s now official store for Women in Aviation International

Sporty’s Pilot Shop is now managing all online sales for Women in Aviation International merchandise.

Items include a wide range of clothing with the WAI logo from jackets to golf shirts and T-shirts. A variety of flight bags is also available.

The WAI Store will remain at WAI.org, but once an order is placed, the order will be received and fulfilled by Sportys.

Customers can also shop at Sportys.com/WAI.

 

 

