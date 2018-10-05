Student loses control on takeoff

The solo student pilot reported that after a normal taxi and run-up, he aligned the Cessna 152 on the runway centerline at the airport in Miami and started the takeoff roll.

He attempted to rotate the airplane at 50 knots and then again at 65 knots, but the plane “couldn’t takeoff.”

He subsequently reduced the power to idle and applied the brakes to abort the takeoff.

During the aborted takeoff, the plane veered off the runway to the left and encountered high grass and a water retention lake about 635′ from the runway centerline. The left wing sustained substantial damage.

The student pilot reported that the airplane “wouldn’t respond” to his control inputs during the aborted takeoff.

The operator reported in the National Transportation Safety Board Pilot/Operator Aircraft Accident Report that the student pilot “rotated too early and got fixated on the airspeed indicator. Then the left brake was touched, causing the airplane to veer to the left.”

The FAA Aviation Safety Inspector reported that he completed a post-accident examination of the airplane and found that the brakes were functional and confirmed flight control continuity.

Probable cause: The student pilot’s failure to maintain directional control during the aborted takeoff, which resulted in a runway excursion.

NTSB Identification: GAA17CA042

This October 2016 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.