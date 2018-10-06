General Aviation News

Kids reach for the skies at KLEE

By TED LUEBBERS

Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 534‘s latest Young Eagles Day proved a bit more colorful than those in the past.

That’s thanks to new chapter member Judie Betz, who gave Young Eagle rides in her pearl pink flower-bedecked RV-12.

EAA Chapter 534 pilot Judie Betz taxies out to the run-up area in her pearl pink, flower bedecked RV-12. She says she did not build this plane but certainly designed the paint job.

Judie, who is based at Love’s Landing, an airpark in Weirsdale, Florida, has over 5,000 hours of flight time. She’s been flying for 35 years and has flown more than 100 Young Eagles.

New EAA Chapter 534 pilot Judie Betz gets acquainted with her Young Eagle Grace Goodspeed before starting their pre-flight.

She was joined that day with other EAA Chapter 534 pilots flying a total of 13 Young Eagles, including Carroll Drake, who flew his first Young Eagle on that Saturday.

While a relatively new sport pilot with about 150 hours, he has many hours as a back seater in U.S. Navy jets.

EAA Chapter 534 pilot Carroll Drake (left) and his first Young Eagle Kenneth Wise get ready to pre-flight the aircraft.

At the Sept. 22, 2018, event, the 13 Young Eagles were each given a certificate of flight and an official log book signed by the pilot. Five of the kids who flew that day came from the Dads for a Day program at The Villages in Florida.

Young Eagles Anthony Stevenson (left) and Corbin Sloboda (center) are clearly enjoying their flight with EAA Chapter 534 pilot Marty Harris. (Photo by Marty Harris)

If they wish to pursue their interest in aviation further, Sporty’s Pilot Shop offers them a free online ground school course, free admission to science and technology museums, a free Academy of Model Aeronautics Student Membership, and one hour of free dual instruction at any flight school of their choice after completing the ground school.

Young Eagle Samantha Miraglia waves goodbye to her friends on the ramp as she gets ready to join her EAA pilot Joel Hargis in his airplane for her first flight.

The EAA Chapter 534 provided five fixed-wing aircraft and pilots for the day, as well as eight other volunteers who took care of the paperwork and escorted the kids safely to the flight ramp.

