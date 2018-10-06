Kids reach for the skies at KLEE

By TED LUEBBERS

Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 534‘s latest Young Eagles Day proved a bit more colorful than those in the past.

That’s thanks to new chapter member Judie Betz, who gave Young Eagle rides in her pearl pink flower-bedecked RV-12.

Judie, who is based at Love’s Landing, an airpark in Weirsdale, Florida, has over 5,000 hours of flight time. She’s been flying for 35 years and has flown more than 100 Young Eagles.

She was joined that day with other EAA Chapter 534 pilots flying a total of 13 Young Eagles, including Carroll Drake, who flew his first Young Eagle on that Saturday.

While a relatively new sport pilot with about 150 hours, he has many hours as a back seater in U.S. Navy jets.

At the Sept. 22, 2018, event, the 13 Young Eagles were each given a certificate of flight and an official log book signed by the pilot. Five of the kids who flew that day came from the Dads for a Day program at The Villages in Florida.

If they wish to pursue their interest in aviation further, Sporty’s Pilot Shop offers them a free online ground school course, free admission to science and technology museums, a free Academy of Model Aeronautics Student Membership, and one hour of free dual instruction at any flight school of their choice after completing the ground school.

The EAA Chapter 534 provided five fixed-wing aircraft and pilots for the day, as well as eight other volunteers who took care of the paperwork and escorted the kids safely to the flight ramp.