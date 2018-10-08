FlightServ plans new FBO facility at KTTN

EWING, N.J. – After years of negotiation with Mercer County and the Trenton Mercer Airport Authority, FlightServ has acquired a new ground lease to build a new FBO and hangar at Trenton Mercer Airport (KTTN).

The FBO and hangar will be located at the end of Trenton Mercer Airport’s Runway 34 off of taxiways Foxtrot and Delta. The 22-acre parcel was formerly home to the Naval Warfare Center.

FlightServ, with the help of Bascon Engineering, has put together plans to demolish the existing structure and build a new facility on the land.

It will include a full-service FBO with private corporate offices, and 80,000 square feet of corporate and transient hangar space. There will also be general aviation tie downs, a de-icing facility, jet fuel and avgas 100LL fuel, and a 44,000-gallon fuel farm.