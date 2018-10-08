Picture of the Day: Beach City Baby

Bill Pixley submitted the following photo and note: “This partially restored 1942 Douglas DC-3 landed at the Venango Regional Airport (KFKL) in Franklin, Pennsylvania, on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 6, 2018, about 1 p.m. Known as the “Beach City Baby,” the aircraft has a world-wide history. Prior to its landing, the aircraft did a low fly-over. It will be hangared at the airport for the foreseeable future.”





Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.