3-blade composite prop OK’d for Cessna T-182

MT-Propeller has received an FAA STC for the next generation 3-blade scimitar composite propeller on the Cessna T182, T182T and TR182 powered by Lycoming engines TIO-540-AK1A or O-540-L3C5D.



This installation is already certified by EASA, officials with the German company report.

According to MT-Propeller Vice President Martin Albrecht, the installation features several advantages:

Improved climb performance by 7% (MTOW, ISA conditions).

Approximately 13 pounds less weight than the original propeller.

Lower noise and vibration level.

2 knots faster depending on power setting and altitude.

The MT-Propeller natural composite blades provide “significant inside and outside noise reduction,” company officials say, adding they have no life limitation and are repairable in case of a FOD.

They also provide best vibration damping characteristics for almost vibration free propeller operation and have bonded-on stainless steel leading edges for best erosion protection of the blades, company officials said.

MT-Propeller holds more than 210 STCs worldwide and is an OEM supplier for more than 90% of the European aircraft industry, as well as 30% of the US aircraft industry, according to company officials. More than 20,000 propeller systems with more than 70,000 blades are in service.