3-blade composite prop OK’d for Cessna T-182

MT-Propeller has received an FAA STC for the next generation 3-blade scimitar composite propeller on the Cessna T182, T182T and TR182 powered by Lycoming engines TIO-540-AK1A or O-540-L3C5D.
This installation is already certified by EASA, officials with the German company report.
According to MT-Propeller Vice President Martin Albrecht, the installation features several advantages:
- Improved climb performance by 7% (MTOW, ISA conditions).
- Approximately 13 pounds less weight than the original propeller.
- Lower noise and vibration level.
- 2 knots faster depending on power setting and altitude.
The MT-Propeller natural composite blades provide “significant inside and outside noise reduction,” company officials say, adding they have no life limitation and are repairable in case of a FOD.
They also provide best vibration damping characteristics for almost vibration free propeller operation and have bonded-on stainless steel leading edges for best erosion protection of the blades, company officials said.
MT-Propeller holds more than 210 STCs worldwide and is an OEM supplier for more than 90% of the European aircraft industry, as well as 30% of the US aircraft industry, according to company officials. More than 20,000 propeller systems with more than 70,000 blades are in service.
