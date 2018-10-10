DroidEFB adds QuickWeather and integration with AOPA Flight Planner

DroidEFB, an aviation planning and in-flight support app for Android devices, has revealed that QuickWeather will now be included free with each subscription.

Additionally, pilots can now use DroidEFB to integrate AOPA Flight Planner functionality with handheld Android devices.

These are just two of the new features and improvements in the latest version of the app, DroidEFB 2.4.8, according to company officials.

QuickWeather uses color-coded METARs and TAFs to depict weather at specific airports, including animated radar, AIRMETs, SIGMETs and TFRs.

According to company officials, weather information is automatically updated while connected to the Internet and the app is running. DroidEFB also caches the data so that it is still available when the system is off-line, officials note.

Aircraft Owners and Pilot Association (AOPA) members who are also DroidEFB subscribers can plan their flight using the AOPA Flight Planner on their desktop or laptop computer, then send those routes to DroidEFB on their tablet, company officials said. This will allow pilots to take advantage of GPS moving-map navigation, NOAA and NEXRAD weather overlays, approach plates and taxi diagrams, weight-and-balance information, note taking, flight plan filing, Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) information, and more, company officials add.

“Integrating QuickWeather and AOPA Flight Planner into the latest iteration of DroidEFB aren’t the only improvements we’ve made,” said chief executive officer Paul Coleman. “We are committed to ensuring that this app is the best value in aviation navigation. It was developed and is still owned by the pilots and software engineers who introduced it originally and we remain focused on advancing its versatility, technology, ease of use, and reliability.”

In the latest iteration of DroidEFB, users can add or export waypoints, or obtain a quick translation of raw TAFs and METARs (including METAR remarks), by tapping an icon. DroidEFB also provides a graphic depiction of METAR trends by using METAR history.

Monthly subscriptions are $6.99, with a yearly subscription priced at $74.99.