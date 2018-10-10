Replacement parts for Cessna nose gear approved

McFarlane Aviation Products has received approval for more FAA-PMA replacement parts for Cessna nose gears, including torque link stop lugs and the attachment hardware found on Cessna 150s through 207s.

Worn and distorted stop lugs allow for overextension of the nose strut, which damages costly internal components and can cause inconsistent in-flight rudder rigging and nose gear retraction issues, according to McFarlane officials. It is important to replace the stop lugs before they cause more harm, they add.

The company also received approval for its new upper torque link for the Cessna 210.

“During our research into the stop lugs, a customer brought to our attention the known issues of bending and cracks on the upper torque link for the Cessna 210,” said Dana Yarnell, Quality Manager. “The higher nitrogen pressure required for the 210 model nose strut applies significantly more force to the upper torque link during takeoff than other Cessna models. This extra force can cause torque link bending and cracks, as well as overextension of the nose strut.”

According to senior engineer Fred McClenahan, the new design uses a stronger aluminum alloy and is billet machined to a new shape for maximum strength using finite element engineering.

All of these components may be purchased individually or in kits, company officials note.