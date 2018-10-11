Picture of the Day: Classics in the Golden Light

Jacob Routh submitted the following photo and note: “I caught these two classics basking in the evening sun at the 2017 Beech Party fly-in at the Beechcraft Heritage Museum in Tullahoma, Tennessee. In the foreground is a 1937 D17S Staggerwing (NC18575) and in the background is a 1944 Howard DGA-15 (NC63597).”





