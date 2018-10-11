Second edition of ‘Train Like You Fly’ released

Now available is the second edition of “Train Like You Fly: A Flight Instructor’s Guide to Scenario-Based Training,” which uses real-world experiences to address flight training objectives.

Author Arlynn McMahon explores the key ingredients necessary to make a good pilot, and shares practical techniques to bring it all into the cockpit. Using scenarios, everyone from students to expert pilots can develop, practice, and rehearse their judgment and decision-making skills.

The guidelines and tips in this book will help flight instructors expand their services to reach well beyond the FAA Airman Certification Standards and Practical Test Standards, and help students train like they fly so they fly like they train, according to the publisher.

Instructors will gain insight on creating scenarios and learn how to teach systematic risk reduction, incorporate aeronautical decision making (ADM), and develop critical thinking skills in their students, the publishers add.

The softcover book is $19.95, while the eBook is $14.95.