Pilot Weather: From solo to the airlines released

Just released is “Pilot weather: From solo to the airlines” by Doug Morris and Scott Dennstaedt.

The book, billed as the “most comprehensive and up-to-date book on aviation weather available today,” provides a blend of knowledge from two experienced pilots with quite different backgrounds.

Captain Doug has amassed nearly 24,000 hours. He is presently flying the B787 Dreamliner that has a maple leaf emblazoned on it. Doug is a certified meteorologist and “Pilot Weather: From solo to the airlines” is his third book. He has been teaching weather to aspiring pilots for nearly 30 years.

Scott is a CFI and former NWS research meteorologist and for the last 20 years has been teaching pilots at all experience levels how to minimize their exposure to adverse weather. Scott has published over 150 weather-related articles in various aviation magazines and is the co-developer of the new WeatherSpork app.

The 394 page softcover book is printed in full color and contains 33 chapters with many “tidbits of helpful weather goodies you won’t find presented in any other aviation book or flight training programs,” the authors promise.

The retail price of this book is $69.95.