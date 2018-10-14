Picture of the Day: Soaring above Lake Tahoe

William Hunt submitted the following photo and note: “I took this photo while flying out from Soar Truckee in Truckee, California. We’d been struggling for a half hour or more to get above 12,000′. Once we got to 12,000, the problem then became how to keep under 14,000′. All the thermals above 12,000 were boomers. As we were topping out at 14,000, another glider that was well into the oxygen altitudes passed us. This is western soaring at its best.”





