Picture of the Day: South Texas sunset

Ellexis Green submitted the following photo and note: “‘Rocky’ our Cessna 172-M resting on Atlantic Aviation’s ramp at Corpus Christi International Airport (KCRP) in Texas. Rocky gained his name from Rocky Balboa (from the Rocky movies,) but our South Texas Flying Club members connected it to Rocky the Flying Squirrel from the Rocky and Bullwinkle cartoons.”





