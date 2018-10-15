General Aviation News

Piper launches apprenticeship program

VERO BEACH, Florida — Piper Aircraft is launching an accredited apprenticeship program in cooperation with Indian River State College in response to the increasing demand for high quality manufacturing employees.

The two-year program, which will officially start in the summer of 2019, will initially begin with 10 individuals and grow to 20 apprentices by the second year.

Training aircraft like the Piper Archer are driving increased demand for trained employees at the company.

The program will include a combination of on-the-job training as well as classroom instruction designed to qualify the participants as a Journeyman in Aircraft Assembly, Piper officials explained. Each apprentice will be a paid employee of Piper Aircraft and will receive a full benefits package.

“Piper’s continued growth in aircraft sales and order backlog has resulted in demand for well-trained, high potential employees. This program will provide the necessary training, mentoring and support enabling apprentices to successfully pursue a long-term career with growth opportunity as a Piper employee,” said President and CEO Simon Caldecott. “An apprentice program will help ensure that Piper has a strong and agile workforce for the years to come.”

