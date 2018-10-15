Piper launches apprenticeship program

VERO BEACH, Florida — Piper Aircraft is launching an accredited apprenticeship program in cooperation with Indian River State College in response to the increasing demand for high quality manufacturing employees.

The two-year program, which will officially start in the summer of 2019, will initially begin with 10 individuals and grow to 20 apprentices by the second year.

The program will include a combination of on-the-job training as well as classroom instruction designed to qualify the participants as a Journeyman in Aircraft Assembly, Piper officials explained. Each apprentice will be a paid employee of Piper Aircraft and will receive a full benefits package.

“Piper’s continued growth in aircraft sales and order backlog has resulted in demand for well-trained, high potential employees. This program will provide the necessary training, mentoring and support enabling apprentices to successfully pursue a long-term career with growth opportunity as a Piper employee,” said President and CEO Simon Caldecott. “An apprentice program will help ensure that Piper has a strong and agile workforce for the years to come.”