FlightSafety releases drone pilot training course

FlightSafety International now offers training for the Part 107 Commercial Remote Pilot License Written Test.

“Our comprehensive Part 107 Remote Pilot License Written Test is the first in our series of Remote Pilot ground and flight training courses designed to help unmanned aerial systems (UAS) operators achieve the highest levels of safety and proficiency,” said Ray Johns, executive vice president. “Our Safety Management Systems course for UAS Professional Aviators and UAS Flight Risk Assessment Tool, designed for drone operations and supported by FlightSafety International’s FlightBag Application, will be released in mid-November.”

Also in the works is a new Crew/Cockpit Resource Management (CRM) eLearning course designed specifically for UAS professional aviators and other UAS crew members. This course will be available in December 2018.

In addition to these eLearning courses, FlightSafety will begin offering practical flight training for drones in January 2019 at learning centers across the United States.

These practical courses will include an Advanced Remote Pilot Proficiency Series, with industry specific courses following soon after, according to company officials.