New features added to Jeppesen Mobile FliteDeck

New features have been added to Jeppesen Mobile FliteDeck for general aviation pilots, including real-time data capabilities for faster decision making and intelligent data processing based on pilot requirements and preferences, according to company officials.
Enhancements include:
- Jeppesen Standard Airway Manual text is now fully indexed and searchable;
- A new Organized Track Structure simplifies international, oceanic flight tracks by automatically plugging in route information based on entered arrival and departure airports, eliminating manual data entry.
- Smart Notes, which analyze chronological and geospatial flight information to present key data points for pilots automatically, without the need for manual interaction.
- New Standard Instrument Departure/Standard Arrival Routes (SID/STAR) chart data capabilities include own-ship depiction to highlight airplane location on the map in the busy terminal airspace environment. Pilots can now choose specific SID/STAR routing data to fit their unique flight plans and operation.
