Picture of the Day: Come on, I’m ready

Charles Marshall submitted the following photo of his Cessna 140 at his private airstrip at his farm in Missouri. “‘Come on, I’m ready’ is what my plane says to me,” he adds.





Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.