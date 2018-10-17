Poll reaffirms importance of business aviation to companies and communities

Business aviation continues to be a vital tool for companies, as well as smaller communities with little or no airline service, according to the results of a new Harris Poll released on the opening day of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) 2018 convention.

Key findings from “The Real World of Business Aviation: 2018 Survey of Companies Using General Aviation Aircraft” include:

Most users of business aviation are small companies employing 500 or fewer workers. The poll found that 62% of pilots and flight department leaders (identified as “pilots” for survey purposes) report their companies use a single, turbine-powered aircraft.

Many business aircraft are largely flown to towns with little or no airline service, with pilots reporting that, on average, 31.5% of their flights over the past year were to destinations lacking any scheduled airline service.

Scheduling flexibility remains a key driver for business aviation, with 51.6% of passengers stating that traveling on business aircraft enables them to keep business schedules that could not be met efficiently using the scheduled airlines.

A significant portion of business aircraft passengers are technical specialists, managers and other company employees, as well as customers. These passengers spend an average of 63% of their time on board business aircraft engaged in work, compared to just 42% when traveling commercially. Furthermore, two-thirds of these passengers say they are more productive on business aircraft flights than when they are in the office.

During the past year, 38% of pilots reported flying business aircraft on humanitarian missions, averaging three such missions annually.

“Once again, we see that business aviation is a vital tool for companies of all sizes, enabling passengers to use their travel time more effectively and efficiently than alternatives, while also providing critical lift to smaller communities and areas in need of emergency relief,” NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen said.

“Since 2009, we’ve said, ‘No Plane No Gain,’ and this updated survey confirms the power of this slogan,” added Pete Bunce, president and CEO of the General Aviation Manufacturers Association. “General aviation aircraft are indispensable business productivity tools, allowing flexibility, connectivity and efficiency. But they are also on the front line, providing an essential transportation and supply link for those in need around the world.”

The Harris Poll conducted 202 online interviews of pilots, flight department managers, and directors of flight operations or aviation for this survey, with 276 interviews among passengers on business aircraft.

The latest findings are in line with previous Harris Poll surveys in 1997, 2009 and 2015, according to officials.

The surveys are conducted on behalf the No Plane No Gain industry advocacy campaign, co-founded by NBAA and GAMA.

You can see the complete survey on the No Plane No Gain website.