Video: A tour of Sky Ranch

It’s not often that an airport in mentioned glowingly in the mainstream news. Sky Ranch in Oxford, Michigan, is just such a place.

A story in the Detroit Free Press – Michigan’s largest newspaper – shines the spotlight on this private airstrip, with “two 2,500-foot runways finished with lawn-quality grass,” plus two hangars attached to an almost 5,000-square-foot home.

Even if you don’t have the $3.9 million asking price, you can tour the property via the video below and read the Detroit Free Press story here.

