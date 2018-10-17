Video: A tour of Sky Ranch

It’s not often that an airport in mentioned glowingly in the mainstream news. Sky Ranch in Oxford, Michigan, is just such a place.
A story in the Detroit Free Press – Michigan’s largest newspaper – shines the spotlight on this private airstrip, with “two 2,500-foot runways finished with lawn-quality grass,” plus two hangars attached to an almost 5,000-square-foot home.
Even if you don’t have the $3.9 million asking price, you can tour the property via the video below and read the Detroit Free Press story here.
