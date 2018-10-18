Hands-On Aircraft Building Workshop comes to the DeLand Sport Aviation Showcase

For the first time, Zenith Aircraft Company is bringing its hands-on workshops to the DeLand Sport Aviation Showcase.

At the workshop, which runs Nov. 1-2, 2018, participants build their own Zenith Aircraft rudder assembly from a standard Zenith kit. On Nov. 3, Zenith staff and volunteers will provide hands-on projects and demonstrations at the Zenith Aircraft workshop tent at the showcase.

In the hands-on workshop, participants tackle many activities, including learning how to read drawings (blueprints) and work from assembly instructions (manuals) under the guidance of factory staff.

They also learn the procedures for putting together an aircraft assembly, including drilling, de-burring and blind riveting. As part of the building process they cut, file and fit the aluminum alloy (sheet metal) parts. In the end, they have an assembled rudder that is ready to install on a Zenith kit airplane.

“The rest of the kit is constructed the same way as the rudder using the same tools,” said Sebastien Heintz, president of Zenith Aircraft. “People get far more out of the workshops than just a rudder. They go home with the knowledge and skills they need to finish an airplane. Most importantly, they learn that building is easy, enjoyable and something that can engage the whole family. Many of our prospective builders bring their spouses or other family member, who often encourage them to move forward with the rest of the kit. With modern technology and good instructions, aircraft construction has become much easier than most people imagine.”

Standard workshop fees are $375 (or $425 for the CH 750 Super Duty model) and include the complete rudder kit. Prior registration is required.

Additional helpers are encouraged to attend and can participate for free.

To learn more about the workshop program, visit ZenithAir.com.

Visit the DeLand Sport Aviation Showcase website for details about the show. Next workshop dates at the Zenith Aircraft kit factory in Mexico, Missouri: Nov. 15-16 and Dec. 6-7, 2018.