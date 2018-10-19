AMA Expo West moves to Pomona

The 20th annual Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA) Expo West will be at the Fairplex Exposition Center in Pomona, California, for the first time on Nov. 2-4, 2018, with a new, expanded program.

The three-day event takes advantage of Expo’s new location with indoor and outdoor flying, a flying light show, drone racing, full-scale flyovers, RC cars and trucks, a model boat pond, and more, AMA officials say.

Additional attractions at the AMA Expo West include:

Fly Under the Stars: Utilizing the 8-acre outdoor flying field, competitive hobbyists and champions Ashleigh Heath and Jase Dussia will be featured in a flying light show. This field will also be open during the day, and an historic warbird airshow and racing/combat competitions are also scheduled. A full schedule of outdoor flying activities is available here.

Kids Take Flight: On Nov. 4, kids ages 8-17 will have the opportunity to fly in an airplane at a nearby airfield courtesy the Young Eagles. Shuttles with be available to and from the Fairplex.

Cars, Trains and Boats Galore : Home to the world's largest garden train, this year at AMA Expo West visitors will also have access to a 4,500-square-foot boat pond and a track set aside for drag racing and street racing RC cars and trucks.

: Home to the world’s largest garden train, this year at AMA Expo West visitors will also have access to a 4,500-square-foot boat pond and a track set aside for drag racing and street racing RC cars and trucks. Guest Speakers Series: Attendees will hear firsthand from prominent members of the aviation community through the AMA Expo West speaker series. This year’s guests include Al Bowers, chief scientist at NASA’s Neil A. Armstrong Flight Research Center, and Mason Hutchison, a design engineer with Scaled Composites.

In addition, hundreds of exhibitors will be attending the Expo, highlighting new products and offering demonstrations. Sponsors of the Expo include Ready Made RC, Extreme Flight, Multi GP Drone Racing, Pegasus Hobbies and Slimeline.