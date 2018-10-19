iFlightPlanner launches multi-leg trip manager

iFlightPlanner has released its redesigned flight planning interface for its web-based flight planning platform, giving pilots the ability to plan detailed, multi-leg trips from any connected device.

According to company officials, the new Trip Manager builds on the step-by-step Flight Wizard, ensuring that every aspect of a flight, from interactive route and weather planning, the retrieval of certified weather briefs, weight and balance calculations, flight plan filing, and record keeping via digital log books, is completed in sequential, efficient steps.

iFlightPlanner also has expanded its third-party integration capabilities with a partnership with Professional Flight Management (PFM).

The expansion includes enhanced flight estimates and iFlightPlanner’s new multi-leg flight planning functionality within PFM’s Ops Console, company officials note.

All flight estimates and trips in PFM are now built using the estimated total distance, time, and fuel burn for non-stop flights between global airport pairs, within the range of a given aircraft model and engine type. The enhanced estimates replace the inaccurate great circle routing with real-time data and ATC routing predictions using manufacturer aircraft performance data, and either currently forecasted winds or a proprietary winds database — all to achieve more accurate flight times and fuel requirements, company officials explain.

Additional parameters, including departure or arrival date and time, performance profile (i.e., Long Range Cruise, Max Cruise Speed, etc.) or specific cruise speed, cruise altitude, routing (Direct, ATC Optimized, or User-Defined), cargo, and passenger weights can be sent with each request to further refine the planning.

Finally, all flight department and crew accounts, company aircraft, and flights created via the integrated flight planning platform automatically sync wirelessly with iFlightPlanner for iPad.