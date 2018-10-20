Airframes Alaska acquires Alaska Tent and Tarp

CHUGIAK, Alaska — Airframes Alaska has acquired Alaska Tent and Tarp, creator of the famed Arctic Oven Tent and many other arctic-grade fabric products.

Airframes Alaska will maintain both a Fairbanks and Anchorage facility to manufacture the specialized textile product lines and plans to add more aviation and backcountry products, according to company officials.

“We’ve been seeking ways to bring innovative products to the aviation industry in Alaska and beyond for several years,” says Heather Montgomery, Airframes Alaska CEO. “We have several products under development that make this merger a perfect fit with our long-term vision. Our goal is to more completely outfit our customers who work, live and recreate in the backcountry, in their Life Beyond Runways. And most importantly, most everything will be made in Alaska.”

“Alaska Tent & Tarp has been a local, family-owned textile outfitter for over 60 years with a rich history,” says Jim Haselberger, owner of Alaska Tent and Tarp. “As a bush pilot with a Cessna 180, and an avid outdoorsman, I am excited to see the direction that Airframes will take the Arctic Oven and our commercial product lines.”

Airframes Alaska is an aviation fabrication and FAA/PMA certified parts manufacturer of Alaskan Bushwheels, tailwheels, and many other parts that support bush flying around the world. Other recent acquisitions include Reeve Air Motive and Performance STOL flaps.