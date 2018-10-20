Hiring on the rise for business aviation

According to a new Business Aviation Survey from JSfirm.com, an aviation job website, hiring is on the rise as companies see a 12% increase in the number of flight hours from 2017.

The survey also found that more than a quarter — 26% — of companies have been impacted by the pilot shortage.

“There has never been a better time to join the aviation industry,” said Jeff Richards, operations manager. “Over half of the companies surveyed reported a continuous increase in flight hours, while the shortage of pilots is impacting their operations. The pilot hiring demand will continue to trend upwards for years to come.”

