Hiring on the rise for business aviation

According to a new Business Aviation Survey from JSfirm.com, an aviation job website, hiring is on the rise as companies see a 12% increase in the number of flight hours from 2017.

The survey also found that more than a quarter — 26% — of companies have been impacted by the pilot shortage.

“There has never been a better time to join the aviation industry,” said Jeff Richards, operations manager. “Over half of the companies surveyed reported a continuous increase in flight hours, while the shortage of pilots is impacting their operations. The pilot hiring demand will continue to trend upwards for years to come.”

2018 Business Aviation Survey Results

