Picture of the Day: Thomas Morse Scout’s first flight 100 years later

David St. George submitted the following photos of this Thomas Morse Scout on the occasion of it being rebuilt in the same room it was built in, 100 years ago.

“An unbelievable story 100 years in the making! First flight — post-restoration — took place the last weekend of September in Ithaca, New York. More than 2,500 people showed up to see the Tommy fly again.”

Wing walkers assist with the Thomas Morse Scout’s first flight. Photo by Larry Baum.

Ken Cassen, long-time Cole Palen’s Rhinebeck Air Circus pilot, looks period correct in the cockpit. Photo by Larry Baum.

How far we’ve come. Thomas Morse Scout in the foreground, American Eagle departing Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport. Photo by Larry Baum.

Tommy Come Home Project Video

