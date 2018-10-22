95-year-old pilot featured on local TV news

A local TV station in Indiana recently ran a story on John Haynes, a World War II vet who still flies today at 95, with no plans to stop any time soon. The uplifting story shares his love affair with flight, as well as a celebration as he receives the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award for 50 years of safe flying.
The story is a little more than four minutes long and worth every second. Check it out below.
General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.