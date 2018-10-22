General Aviation News

95-year-old pilot featured on local TV news

by Leave a Comment

A local TV station in Indiana recently ran a story on John Haynes, a World War II vet who still flies today at 95, with no plans to stop any time soon. The uplifting story shares his love affair with flight, as well as a celebration as he receives the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award for 50 years of safe flying.

The story is a little more than four minutes long and worth every second. Check it out below.

Be a better informed pilot.

Join over 110,000 readers each month and get real-world news and information direct to your inbox, each day.

envelope

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners