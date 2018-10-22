Picture of the Day: Recruiting the next generation

David St. George submitted the following photos of the New York’s AeroExplorers Post 62.

“Our AeroExplorers Post 62 is lucky to have a Cornell professor, Mike Thompson, as an advisor and he arranged a tour of Cornell University Engineering, including CUAir (autonomous airplanes), Design-Build-Fly (model airplane meeting certain criteria), Rocketry and Mars Rover. All of the teams were preparing their vehicles for nationwide competitions this year. The Cornell Rocket Team launches locally up to 10,000′ and get heavily recruited by Space X every year.”

