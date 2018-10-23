CiES adds two dozen aircraft to fuel quantity sender AML

The FAA has approved the installation of CiES digital fuel senders in two dozen more models of aircraft, including:

Cessna 310, 320, 340, 401, 402, 406, 411 414, 421, T303, 208 Caravan;

deHavilland DHC-2 Beaver;

Twin Commander 500, 600, 700 Series;

Beechcraft Duchess, Twin Bonanza;

Piper PA-18 Super Cub;

Stinson 108, V-77;

Siai Marchetti SF260, S.205;

Helio Courier; and

North American Navion.

CiES’ Approved Model List (AML) continues to expand and works with additional instrument interfaces, according to company officials.

The new Garmin TXi EIS series joins displays from JPI, Aerospace Logic, Electronics International, and Rochester Gauges as compatible systems.

The CiES patented fuel sender technology is a digital non-contact method designed exclusively for aircraft and the aircraft operating environment. Company officials state the system is accurate to within 1/100th of a gallon and increases safety by eliminating electrical contact with fuel.