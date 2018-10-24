Aviation Maintenance Professionals to expand to KRBD

Aviation Maintenance Professionals Corp. (AMP) has revealed plans to expand its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility and relocate its corporate headquarters to a new corporate hangar development at Dallas Executive Airport (KRBD).

The MRO service center is expected to open in the first quarter of 2020, creating an estimated 30 jobs.

The project will break ground in January 2019 and will take approximately 12-14 months for construction.

Now based at Arlington Municipal Airport (KGKY) south of Dallas, AMP is a corporate aircraft maintenance operator that provides services to various types of corporate aircraft including Gulfstream, Challenger, Hawker, Falcon, Cessna and Lear.

“This expansion and relocation of our maintenance, repair and overhaul facility is the result of the strong and steady fleet growth we’ve had for several years,” said Dennis Moore, Chief Executive Officer, AMP. “The new facilities will keep us well-positioned for support, maintenance and servicing in the growing North Texas general aviation market.”

It is expected that AMP will be the lead tenant and lease a 43,000-square-foot maintenance, repair and overhaul facility and office from Burchfield & Partners at Dallas Executive Airport. The developer and AMP have been engaged in design/build to work through details of the required hangar, office, and shop specifications.

Burchfield & Partners will invest approximately $16.8 million to build an 80,000-square-foot maintenance, repair and overhaul facility on the west airside of Dallas Executive Airport. The project will include two hangar buildings with offices and back shops. The development will be the largest private capital investment in the airport’s history, according to airport officials.

In April 2018, the City of Dallas approved a public-private partnership with Burchfield & Partners for the $16 million hangar development and infrastructure project at the Dallas Executive Airport.

According to Mark Duebner, the city’s Aviation Director, the development is “a catalyst project” that eventually “will drive traffic” to the airport.

“There hasn’t been a lot of new development at Dallas Executive for a number of years, and we think it’s got a lot of potential,” Duebner said. “And we’re willing to make this investment to get this project done because we really think it’s going to kick-start everything we hope, and we know will happen at Dallas Executive Airport.”

The airport is nearing completion of Phase 3 of a $33 million runway improvement project, expanding the runway to 7,000′.