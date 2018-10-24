Cirrus Aircraft launches Cirrus Services

Cirrus Aircraft has launched Cirrus Services, a new business unit created to address customers’ needs before, during and after buying a Cirrus aircraft, including flight training, service and support.

The newly formed group will focus on growing capabilities and offerings at the company’s expanding Vision Center Campus in Knoxville, Tennessee, including the recently opened Flight Training center and Level D full-motion Vision Jet simulator, as well as through a network of authorized service and training partners across the globe.

Ravi Dharnidharka has been tapped to lead Cirrus Services. Prior to joining Cirrus in 2016, he served as director of business development for Senior Aerospace Ketema. He has also worked in business development with UTC Aerospace Systems.

Ravi is a lifelong aviation enthusiast and an active pilot. In his early career, he served with the U.S. Marine Corps as a fighter pilot, with experience flying the AV8B Harrier and F5N Tiger II, and continues to serve as a Lieutenant Colonel with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. He holds an MBA from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Aeronautical Science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.