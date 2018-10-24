New edition of virtual test prep images released

The latest edition of ASA’s Virtual Test Prep Series Images has been released. The series includes more than 5,000 slides from the Private, Instrument, Commercial, CFI, Flight Maneuvers, and Remote Pilot Virtual Test Prep Aviation Ground School programs.

“A great tool for classroom instruction, the slides are categorized and labeled to make them easy to identify for the course and lesson instructors want to use,” ASA officials said.

The graphics can be viewed together as a slideshow, or used individually in a customized presentation.

Virtual Test Prep Series Images represent all aeronautical knowledge requirements including aerodynamics, systems, flight instruments, regulations, procedures and airport operations, weather and weather services, aircraft performance, enroute and airspace, navigation, communication, arrival and approach, instruction fundamentals, maneuvers, and physiology.

The series is available as a download at ASA2Fly.com for $79.95.