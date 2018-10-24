Picture of the Day: They finally flew with me!

Jeremy Ewing submitted the following photo and note: “Kayla and Riplee Ewing finally got to fly with me — husband and dad — in a Cessna 172. It was a great anniversary present my wife gave me, plus she did amazing job on pictures and even a video on the sightseeing flight over towns and lakes in Kansas.”





