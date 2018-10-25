Grunt Style Air Show Majors adds to lineup

Grunt Style Air Show Majors, an air show industry’s tour showcasing a collection of America’s most prestigious air shows, has added Thunder Over Michigan and Reno National Championship Air Races beginning in 2019.

Created by Red Frog Events in 2018, the mission of Grunt Style Air Show Majors is to celebrate aviation, honor the military, and increase mainstream awareness of aviation events in the air show industry. Thunder Over Michigan and Reno National Championship Air Races join SUN ‘n FUN International Fly-In & Expo, the Bethpage Air Show, the Cleveland National Air Show, and the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) Wings Over Houston Airshow.

“Becoming a part of the Grunt Style Air Show Majors allows for Thunder Over Michigan to reach a larger audience through the elevated, nationwide marketing platform the tour provides,” said Kevin Walsh, Event Director of Thunder Over Michigan. “We look forward to joining the tour in 2019, and providing guests with the top-notch experience they’ve come to expect at Thunder Over Michigan.”

“We are honored to be included in this distinguished group of aviation events and further provide aviation enthusiasts with increased opportunities to observe some of the world’s best pilots in both air racing and aerobatics. We’re excited to join the Grunt Style Air Show Majors Tour in 2019 and expand our audience for the world’s fastest motorsport at the Reno National Championship Air Races and provide fans with a one-of-a-kind experience,” said Fred Telling, CEO and Chairman of the Reno Air Racing Association.

By becoming an official tour stop, these aviation events and air shows receive national promotion through a variety of marketing efforts, visibility for their air show at the other participating air shows, and additional mainstream recognition and benefits through partnering with tour creators, Red Frog Events, and title partner, Grunt Style, according to officials.

“We’re thrilled to add Thunder Over Michigan and Reno National Championship Air Races to the Grunt Style Air Show Majors,” says Scott Howard, Chief Revenue Officer at Red Frog Events. “These two well-established events are among the best in the air show industry. We’re proud to now have a collection of six of the most prestigious shows in the country as we work to expand their reach nationally and engage new audiences and continue to elevate interest in air shows and aviation events. The goal is for aviation enthusiasts to immediately know that any show that is a part of the Grunt Style Air Show Majors is a best-in-class, must-attend event.”

The six 2019 Grunt Style Air Show Majors tour dates and locations include: