McFarlane takes over Aero-Cable door cables and vacuum pump cooling kits

BALDWIN CITY, Kansas — McFarlane Aviation Products now owns and manufactures both the door cables and vacuum pump cooling kits previously manufactured by Aero-Cable Corp. of Illinois.

According to company officials, McFarlane has made improvements by expanding eligibility and offering more color options.

McFarlane has been manufacturing FAA-PMA replacement flight control cables for more than 25 years.

Along with the line of aircraft door cables, McFarlane now owns and manufactures vacuum pump cooling kits as well.

“The number one cause of vacuum pump failure is overheating,” said Ben Strahm, a technician with McFarlane. “The pump vanes prematurely wear and fail due to high temperatures of the pump housing.”

The kit uses ram air to cool the pump, improving service life, company officials note.

According to John Cowan, sales manager at McFarlane, “the cooling kit may be continually reused when replacement of the vacuum pump is necessary. Several sizes of the cooling kits are offered and all components, hardware, and the STC for installation are included.”