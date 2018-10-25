Picture of the Day: Nothing better

Ray Johnson submitted the following photo and note: “Nothing better than attending a fall fly-in in my 1947 Aeronca Chief while chili is being cooked over an open fire. Friends, airplanes, grass strip, and chili!”



